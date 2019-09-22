Image copyright @BBNaija Twitter

Frodd don win di Ultimate Veto Power for Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem Gang house, im get di exact duplicate of di picture wey dey inside di red box.

With dis power Frodd go nominate five housemates for possible eviction on Monday.

Last week Big brother announce to di ten remaining housemates di last Veto Power Game of Chance of di season.

For di game, housemates suppose pick from sixty picture object wey go match di one inside di red box. Each housemate suppose get six pictures and di one wey im picture match di red box na im be di Ultimate VPH.

Dem no evict anybody dis week for di house.