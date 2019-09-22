'I no go stop till we comot every Nigerian wey dey escape xenophobia from S/Africa'

Air Peace oga Allen Onyema don say di only time im go stop di offer of im airline free of charge to return Nigerians wey dey run from xenophobic attacks from South Africa back to di kontri na wen all di pipo wey wan return don come back finish.

Inside interview im do with BBC, oga Onyema explain say im love for God na I'm make am take action afta im see how Nigerians dey suffer xenophobic attacks for South Africa.

Although e tell BBC say di exercise don cost am more dan three hundred million naira (#300,000) so far, oga Onyema say im focus no be di money but di pipo.

"E cost me more dan three hundred million to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa but everything no be about money, I do am for God."

Nigerians wey dey return from South Africa

"Pipo dey respect Nigerians now sake of wetin we do. I wan demonstrate give di world say we fit get our differences but make dem no test our determination to stay togeda."

Oga Onyema also respond to pipo wey bin dey to say im do wetin im do sake of say im be Ibo.

"Pipo wey tink say I do am because I be Ibo and say na dem full Sputh Africa no know me, dem don shame now wen dem see di statistics."

"I be first son of my papa but my wife na from Kogi state" Onyema tok.

Im add say im work for Niger Delta during di time of di militancy problem epp restore di pride and dignity of di nation and dat no be Ibo too.

Nigerians wey dey return from South Africa

Ontop di move by lawmakers from di House of Representatives for di kontri yo honour am, Onyema say di tok sweet am for belle well-well as dis na di first time im dey feel appreciated and wanted.

"Dis na di first I dey feel appreciated and wanted for all I don do for di kontri." Im tok.

"Air Peace dey employ more dan 1,000 pipo, na just small part of me. Even If dem no give me di honour at di end of di day e no go move me too."

So far Air Peace airline don help with di evacuation of two batch of returnees of over 500 pipo wey dey run comot from South Africa sake of xenophobic attacks.