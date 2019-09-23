Image copyright Getty Images Image example Peter Dinklage act Tyrion Lannister for GOT

Game of Thrones and im actor Tyrion Lannister shine for di 2019 Emmys award.

Di show wey run for eight seasons win im fourth award for Outstanding Drama series on Sunday night for New York, America.

Peter Dinklage, wey act Tyrion Lannister for GOT win im fourth award for Outstanding Supporting Actor inside Drama Series afta eight nominations for all di eight seasons of di show.

Na di second time e go win di award back to back and im beat fellow Thrones actors Alfie Allen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau for di same category

Although di show enta di 2019 Emmys as di most nominated drama of all time with a record of 32 nominations, needing only some wins to beat im old record, dem lose more categories dan wetin dem win and only manage to tie dia record.

Four of di nominees for di supporting actress award category come from Game of Thrones including Masie Williams (Arya Stark) and Lena Headey wey play di role of Cersei Lannister, na Julie Garner from di drama Ozark win am.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke, Gwendoline Christies and Nikolaj Coster Waldau, some of di GOT stars wey lose for di Emmys 2019

Although Kit Harrington wey play Jon Snow also lose to Billy Porter from Pose no too shock pipo, na Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) wey lose di Lead Actress award to Jodie Comer for Killing Eve na im make pipo open mouth.

Di final season of GOT bi don already win 10 di show win for di Creative Arts Emmys last week, add to di two dem win on Sunday, e mean say dem meet up with dia previous record for di show wey win di most for a single season of television for dia fifth season for 2015.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Emilia Clark wey play di role of Daenerys for GOT wey no win shock pipo

Pipo bin dey reason weda Emmys go give GOT some kain ogbonge 'lifetime achievement' sake of dia long history and say na dia last season, but season eight despite e many ogbonge, technical achievements no sweet some fans for belle.

All in all GOT manage to win Best Drama four times with 59 technical and dramatic Emmy wins over di years.