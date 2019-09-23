Seven pikin don die for Kenya classroom collapse

Image copyright Twitter/@Robertalai Image example Dem rush plenti children comot from di site but fear say many still trap under

Seven school children don die afta one classroom collapse for Kenya capital, Nairobi.

Police commander George Seda and di area member of parliament, John Kiarie, confam di death toll afta di structure for Precious Talent School collapse on Monday morning.

Tori be say di school wey dey made up of wood and corrugated iron sheet collapse minutes afta di start of di school day.

Di school manager, Moses Wainana Ndirangu, tell Kenya Citizen TV say di structure become weak sake of nearby suckaway wey dem dey construct.

Im say around 800 children na im dey attend di school, but na only 20 dem don fit account for as dem do emergency roll call afta di incident.

Oga Ndirangu still add say e fit be say most students run go Dagoretti neighbourhood afta di collapse happun.