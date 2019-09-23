Image copyright Getty Images Image example Foto of some cows dem for Ethiopia

Di deputy to di King for Ijare community, Ifedore local goment area of Ondo State, Wemimo Olaniran don tok say di mountain wia dem see 36 dead cow na sacred area.

Chief Wemimo Olaniran tell BBC say na only di king, virgins and some selected chiefs na fit climb dis sacred mountain according dia beliefs.

According to di chief, di king of di community dey visit dis sacred place of di mountain once a year.

Report say apart from di king, na only virgins na im go fit visit di hill and nobody know how di cattle and di herders take waka reach di top of di hill.

Di chief dey tok dis one afta one report come out say thunder fire 36 cows die for Ijare community during di weekend.

During one interview, Chief Olaniran tell tori pipo say di pipo of Ijare no get any hand for wetin happun to di cows.

E say for di past, some pipo wey disrespect di land, especially di sacred places witness dis kain thunder bolt attack.

And wia di cows for die, na di place wey dem dey call 'Owa' wia di Olu ijare dey visit once in a year. Im add say di innermost part di place na wia im dey stay for a day, to perform some traditional rite dia and dem no individual dem dey allow to enta di place.

Image copyright other Image example Di mountain di cows dem climb

E say dem regard wetin happun as act of God wey nobody go fit quarrel.

Meanwhile, di police for Ondo state do confam wetin happun say true-true some cows die, but dem no fit tok how e take happun.

Dis no be di first time wey dis kain tin don first happun, for October 2016 local media report say thunder kill 21 cows for Ashige inside Lafia East Development Area Adamawa state and for October 2018 dem also say thunder kill 23 cows for Ekiti state.