Di Duke and Duchess of Sussex land South Africa today as dem begin dia 10 day visit to Africa with dia son, Archie.

Di couple go dey Africa from September 23 to October 2.

While Meghan and dia son, Archie go dey South Africa for di 10 days, Prince Harry go comot on Friday go Angola, Malawi and Botswana. Im go come back come meet im family for South Africa before dem go back to London.

Prince Harry dey go Angola to pay homage to di work of im late mama, Princess Diana of Wales. She bin dey campaign make dem ban landmines for di kontri wen she visit dem for 1997.

Im go also pay respect to one soldier wey elephant kill for Malawi forest wen e dey try protect di forest. Prince Harry dey visit di kontri on September 30 to talk how dem go take dey protect animals wey no plenty again for forest.

For dia royal couple official Instagram account dem post am say di duke dey proud to kontinu im mama legacy to protect landmines for Angola

Di Duchess go do official tour wey dey torch light community and grassroot leadership mata. she go work with local organisations to promote women and girl's health and education. Di Duchess go also do tok-tok with business pipo for South Africa.