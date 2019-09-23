Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wizkid fit be di first African headliner wey BBC 1Xtra Live don get

BBC 1Xtra don announce say na Wizkid go be di headline for dia show wey dem go happun for Arena Birmingham on 5 October.

Di superstar go join celebs like French Montana, Ms Banks, Aitch and Danileigh take do am for di culture.

Wizkid tok say "I dey look for word to di event. Tuale to 1Xtra on top say dem decide to support di culture."

Wizkid na di only African for dis year line up and e be like say di first one wey go headline di currently sold out show. Chance di Rapper and French Montana na some of di pipo wey don headline di show before and Mr Eazi na anoda Nigerian wey don perform for dia.

Image example 1Xtra Live dey show for Birmingham

1Xtra Live na show wey come from di first black pipo radio station wey BBC get, 1Xtra and dem dey to promote music wey street like.

DJ Target wey dey work with 1Xtra tok say, "Dis 1Xtra live na way for us to cool bodi and show di artist wey we dey gbadun, love and support."

Wizkid dey right now dey run shows for UK as pipo still dey chill dey wait for im album "Made In Lagos".