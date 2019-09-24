Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di oga of police bin no dey house wen di tiff-tiff happun.

Tiff don enta di house of di national commissioner of police for South Africa General Khekla Sitole go carri two television, according to police tok-tok pesin.

But Brigadier Vish Naudi tok say dem bin no break in to enta di house.

"Di national commissioner house dey under construction and na why we dey look all possibilities. We tink say na luck di tiffs use."

General Sitole bin dey for di parliamentary capital for Cape Town for dat time wen dem enta im houe for eastern Mpumalanga province, according to local tori pipo.

Dis na serious gbege for di oga pata-pata of police as dem tiff from im house when im dey serious pressure to brind down di level of crimes for South Africa.