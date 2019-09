Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na Cancer kill Former Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe former President, Robert Mugabe die afta dem stop im cancer treatment.

Di kontri tori newspaper, Herald report am say President Emmerson announce am say na two reasons make doctors stop im treatment.

Im say na because of im old age and say di cancer don spread pass wetin dem fit treat again.

Di 95-year-old former leader, wey rule Zimbabwe for 37 years afta independence until dem comot am from goment die for Singapore earlier dis month.

Dem go bury Mugabe for mausoleum wey dey under construction for Heroes Acre.

Heroes Acre na hilltop shrine wey dey outside di capital, Harare, wia dem dem bury ogbonge pipo for Zimbabwe.