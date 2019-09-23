Image copyright Getty Images

Anoda woman for South Africa lose im life for gender-based violence wey dey shake di kontri.

Di death of Sinethemba Ndlovu, one 22 year old South African woman dey come just days afta South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa announce im emergency plan to stop gender based violence for di kontri.

South African police say dem stab Ndlovu two times for bodi and she die for hospital.

Tori be say one man chook Ndlovu as im dey wan rape am, as she dey work for motor sport event for KwaZulu on Saturday night.

Police neva arrest anybody for di mata.

Dis university student killing dey come afta different groups don protest say make goment do something on top women kill kill and sexual violence wey dey happun for di kontri.

Ndlovu name don dey trend for social media as plenti pipo dey use #AmINext hashtag to tok how di tori dey do dem for bodi.

Just last week, South Africa Presido announce im plan to tackle gender based violence and femicide for di kontri, im say dem go roll out di plan in di next six months.

Di plan be say dem go get court wey go dey specialise to deal with di crime and na ogbonge punishment dey for pipo wey rape or commit any oda sexual offence.