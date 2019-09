Image copyright Govkaduna/twitter

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai don carry im six-year-old son Abubakar Al-Siddique put for Kaduna Capital School, one of di public primary schools wey dey di state.

Di state governor bin announce am for Twitter on Monday, September 23.

Dis na part of El-Rufai 2017 campaign promise to send im pikin go public school to show say im get am for mind to fix public education for di state and raise dia standard.

Even though El-Rufai plan na to use imsef do example, some pipo for social media feel say di Governor just dey play politics.

Skip Twitter post by @Kenwite1 He renovated the school so his kid would be able to attend and the other schools are kicked out. Politics is a sweet game — YOUR CHILD (@Kenwite1) September 23, 2019

Image copyright Kaduna State Government

Weda na politics or not, some Nigerians feel say wetin di Governor do deserve tuale.

Skip Twitter post by @SBNationalist Though political is always behind political ideology worldwide. It is a commendable effort. We say well-done to our amiable Kaduna State Power Engine @elrufai. — SAGIR BABA NATIONLST (@SBNationalist) September 23, 2019