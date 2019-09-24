Boeing wan pay 737 victims dia families 52 million naira each

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Families go receive about $144,500 each

Families wey lose relatives for di deadly Boeing 737 Max air crash dey set to receive about $144,500 (N52 million) each from di company.

Di money go come from $50m financial assistance fund wey Boeing announce for July.

Boeing say di fund don start to accept claims from families, wey dem must submit before 2020.

But lawyers for di victims' families, many of dem wey dey fight di company for court, don dismiss di fund as publicity stunt.

Normaan Husain wey be one of di lawyers say "$144,000 no come close to compensate any of di families." Im say wetin di family really want na "answers."

Dis na diversion tactic?

Di 737 Max don dey grounded since March as investigators dey chook eye inside di airplane safety afta deadly crashes for Indonesia and Ethiopia, wey claim di lives of more dan 340 pipo.

For July, Boeing pledge $100m to families and communities wey di crash affect.

Di company come later say dem reserve half for direct payments to families, wit di oda half set aside to education and development programmes for communities wey di crash affect.

Robert A Clifford, wey be lead counsel for di Ethiopian Airlines 302 litigation, say di lack of detail at di time of di initial announcement suggest say Boeing bin see am as way to divert attention from di safety questions.

Oga Clifford add say many family members wey go like see Boeing erect memorials of di loved ones, go continue to get questions about how di company intend to spend di oda $50m.

'Important step'

Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenberg for statement call di opening of di fund to family claims an "important step" in di firm efforts to helep relatives of di pipo wey die for di Boeing 737 Max 8 crashes.

Participation for di fund na on voluntary basis.

According to Kenneth R Feinberg wey be administrator for di financial assistance money, families wey submit claims no go lose dia right to file separate court case against Boeing.