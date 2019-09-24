Image copyright Children Vs Climate Crisis Image example 12-year-old Nigerian Deborah Adegbile, and 17-year-old Ayakha Melithafa from South Africa na two of di African wey follow lay di complain

Sixteen young climate activists on Monday file complain with di United Nations, point finger say five of di world major economies don violate dia human rights sake of say dem no do enough to stop di climate crisis.

12-year-old Nigerian Deborah Adegbile, 17-year-old Raslene Joubali from Tunisia and 17-year-old Ayakha Melithafa from South Africa na di three Africans wey follow lay di complain.

Dem file di complain small time afta ogbonge activist from Sweden Greta Thunberg change am for for world leaders with her speech for di UN Climate Action Summit wey happun for New York , America.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di young activists for di press conference on Monday wia dem present dia complain.

Di petition accuse five kontries, Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey wey dem say don fail to do dia part under di Convention on di Rights of di Child. One 30-year-old human rights agreement wey be di one wey dem don sign and wey dey valid well-well throughout history.

Dis action dey come as UN host Climate Action Summit on di first day of di General Assembly wia plenti leaders tok about dia plans to reduce dia kontri carbon footprint.

For press conference di children hold near wia di summit dey happun, Thunberg and di oda children express dia frustration say world leaders too slow to fight climate change.

"Di message wey we wan send na say enough is enough," Thunberg tok.

Last week, di 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Thunberg lead children dem and adults from 150 kontries for ogbonge climate strike on Friday say di world no dey do enough to fight climate change.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Youth Climate activist Thunberg dey tok during di UN Climate Action Smmit on September 23.

Adegbile wey dey live for Lagos, Nigeria say she begin to dey advocate for change afta she see di way climate change dey cause palava. She say rain wey bin dey fall from April to September now don extend to December.

Every time rain fall now for Lagos, flood dey happun and her parents must carry her and her younger ones go school because dem no fit waka inside di deep water.

Adegbile dey also advocate to protect di ocean through plastic reduction as she don take eye see how e dey affect di ocean and animals inside off di coast for Lagos.

Dis action dey come as report come out say di sign and impact of global warming dey happun fast- fast and 2014 to 2019 na di hottest for record.