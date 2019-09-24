Image copyright Getty Images

Security agencies for Ghana say dem manage stop plans of some persons wey wan take over de goment of current leader, Nana Akufo-Addo.

De security agencies mount dawn operation last Friday wey dem take arrest de suspects who sheda plan in detail how dem go take over de country.

According to press statement wey Information Ministry release, de security agencies carry out joint operation for 15 months wia dem survey den gada evidence on activities of de suspects.

"De joint operation neutralize de elaborate plot wey target de Presidency, plus de ultimate aim of destabilizing de country. De arrest den seizure dey come afta fifteen (15) months of surveillance" de statement wey Kojo Oppong Nkrumah sign read.

Dem arrest three suspects, Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm den Ezor Kafui, who be local weapon manufacturer den Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu.

Information Ministry say "between June den August 2018, BB, who dey act on behalf of Dr. Mac-Palm, contact some military personnel who dey power den try run dem so sey dem go plan den execute de take over."

Image copyright Twitter/Serwaa Amihere Image example Di weapons authorities seize

Dem hold meetings for secret locations like Next Door Beach wey at some point saf dem test dema weapons for Laboma beach areas.

Weapons wey de security agencies find for de Citadel Hospital for Alajo afta a search be five locally manufactured pistols plus magazines, foreign pistol (Reg. No. PX154006) plus two magazines, three locally manufactured pistol barrels, three smoke grenades, long knife den stuff.

As information den supposed pictures of de coup plotters den dema weapons drop, social media start dey question why e check like authorities exaggerate de matter.

For social media top, some Ghanaians dey wonder if de three suspects get kapa wey dem go take face Ghana Armed Forces.