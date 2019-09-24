Nigeria housing na di worst for di world - UN

Image copyright AFP Image example About 70% of Nigeria population dey live for poor settlements wey lack basic amenities

United Nations say Nigeria dey face housing crisis with condition wey dey among di worst for di world.

Di UN Special Rapporteur on di right to beta housing Leilani Farha, tok dis one give tori pipo for Abuja during her 10-day visit,to torchlight di housing situation for cities inside di kontri.

"Nigeria housing sector dey for complete crisis. Di programmes wey dey ground go hardly change anything for di paro to address di ever-growing housing need."

"Informal settlement dey increase for wia conditions of living dey bad and perhaps di most serious I don see worldwide." Na so she tok.

Madam Farha say more dan two thirds of Nigerians dey live for poor settlements wit lack of basic amenities and dis kain anyhow places wey poor Nigerians dey live dey make her cry.

Di UN expert say some settlements no get portable water, toilets and rubbish disposal - and many dey expose to di health problems because of di dangers of stagnant water wia bacteria dey grow.

"Nigeria housing shortage don reach 22 million and dis one don reach critical point as two out of every three Nigerian dey live for poor informal settlement wit no beta infrastructure and on top dia suffering, goment dey still wan chase dem away."

She add say her investigation reveal say most of di fine-fine estate wey dem dey build for di kontri - na corrupt moni dem dey use and dat na why plenti poor Nigerians no fit afford those kain houses.

She advise goment to make owners of vacant houses dey pay tax as solution to di housing palava wey di kontri dey face.

Poor housing policy, weak land administration na some of di challenge wey di make poor pipo no get beta house and Leilina say goment must update di Land Use Act, stop to dey demolish informal settlement and goment must chook eye on top those wey dey homeless and upgrage some of di slums to epp poor pipo

'We dey live for katako'

Mama Hajara travel hundreds of kilometres from her village for Katsina state twenty five years ago to Abuja to find beta life.

But as she land, she realise say her dream turn upside down.

One of her major challenge na how to find roof over her head sake of say Abuja rent moni too high.

Sake of say she poor, she decide to go live for one of di informal settlement for di state capital.

" We buy wood and bags of cement plus leather bags dem come construct our own house"

"as you see, di environment no good, we no get water or oda basic amenities and we no get schools and hospital for our pikin dem" she explain.

Beta-beta houses dey Abuja city - many of dem estates but dia price too high for average workers talkless of poor pipo.

Sake of dis, many of di house dey empty dey waste.

While Mama Hajara and her twenty pikin plus husband dem live and manage for just three katako rooms wit poor living condition.

Hajara and her family no dey alone for dis condition, about 70 percent of urban population according to di UN no get beta house or live for beta environment for Nigeria.