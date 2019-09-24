Image copyright OTHER

Federal High Court for Abuja Nigeria don order di Department of State Services to release Omoyele Sowore.

For di ruling, di court order bail for Sowore say im must deposit im international passport.

Dis wan na afta DSS withdraw dia application from the Federal High Court to hold Revolution Now leader, Omoyele Sowore on top terrorism mata.

Di secret police bin approach di court for August to request for ninety days to carry out dia investigation to chook eye weda oga Sowore dey do terrorism mata.

But for court today, di prosecution lawyer say dem don withdraw di application for more time.

Sake of dis, Sowore Lawyer, Femi Falana say since di DSS don withdraw dia application, den di secret police no get reason to keep Sowore for detention. Afta minutes of legal argument and citing of constitution by di two lawyers dem, di judge, oga Taiwo Taiwo bin take small break to look into the mata before e go pass im judgement.

Na last week Nigeria goment file seven count charges of treasonable felony and money laundering against Sowore.

Di Department of State Security Service arrest Sowore for Lagos on August 2, 2019, when e gada pipo for di #RevolutionNow wey im organize to hold for some major cities for August 5.