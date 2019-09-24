Image copyright EPA Image example Lady Hale say all 11 judges with one mouth say di decision to suspend parliament no suppose happen

Supreme Court rule for UK say Prime Minister Boris Johnson decision to suspend Parliament no follow di law.

Oga Johnson bin suspend Parliament for five weeks early September, but court say e dey wrong to stop Members of Parliament to carry out dia duties ahead of to waka comot form European Union alias Brexit on 31 October.

Supreme Court President Lady Hale say "di effect on di fundamentals of democracy bin dey extreme".

Downing Street - di goment house for UK say dem dey "chook eye for di verdict".

Oga Johnson been argue say im bin wan carry out di suspension ahead of di Queen speech so im go fit tok about im goment new policies.

But some pipo say im bin dey try stop MP so dat dem no go fit chook eye well-well ontop im Brexit plans.

For dia conclusion, Supreme Court President, Lady Hale, tok say: Di effect on our democracy dey extreme."

She add say: " Di decision to advise her Majesty to suspend Parliament dey unlawful because e fit frustrate or stop Parliament to do dia work without any proper reason."

Lady Hale say all 11 judges wit one mouth say di decision to suspend parliament no suppose happun - and now na for di Speakers of House of Commons and Lords to decide wetin dem go do next.

Commons Speaker John Bercow happy for di ruling and say Parliament "must meet without delay", im add say im go now consult with party leaders "as a matter of urgency".