Image example Traditional ruler for Ubeta community Eze Nathaniel Chimezie stand for wia di pipeline explosion destroy

Plenti farms and fish pond don destroy afta one crude oil pipeline wey Nigerian Agip oil company (NAOC) dey operate explode for Ubeta community for Ahoada west local goment area for Rivers State.

Di pipeline explosion wey happun on Friday 20 September, 2019 make pipo run comot for fear say di fire go burn down di community.

Traditional ruler for Ubeta Community, Eze Nathaniel Chimezie, tell BBC Pidgin say dem notice oil leakage for di place wia di pipeline explode since Tuesday 17 September come report to NAOC through one of di surveillance contractors say leakage dey before di fire happen.

"Dat morning wetin we hear na gbim! gbim!! Den smoke and fire cover evri wia."

Agip, NOSDRA , DPR and di local goment chairman all of dem come with Agip fire service to off di fire on Saturday and dem come block di place wia di oil dey leak." Na so im tok.

Image example Di crude wey comot from dia na like 5.6 barrels of crude oil and na 14,381.59 square meters of di area na im fire destroy.

Eze Chimezie say dem carry town crier to call di pipo wey run comot to come back as di fire off but dia concern na say after dem clamp di pipeline go, dem neva come back to tok wetin dem go do to restore di area wia di fire destroy.

"Agip don dey work for our community for over 40 years but we no get anything to show. So we go like make dem come restore di land, build fire station, ICT training Centre, employ our youths and engage dem for oil surveillance work so dem go dey happy."

Image example Fishpond wey di oil destroy

'Sabotage'

Zonal Head of National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) Cyrus Nkangwung tell BBC Pidgin say dia investigations show say anoda different pipe bin dey ontop di pipeline.

"Di JIV team discover say three inches pipe bin dey ontop 18 inches pipeline wey belong to Agip and dem dey use am for illegal activities. Di estimated crude wey comot from dia na 5.6 barrels of crude oil and na 14,381.59 square meters of di area na im fire destroy."

Image example Pipo run commot di village wen di fire start

Di NOSDRA oga say dem no know wetin cause di fire but dem feel say na wen dem wan try to weld di pipe di fire fit don cause di fire, but wetin dey na for Agip to carry out cleanup of di place and restoration of di vegetation.