Image copyright Getty Images Image example Atiku and PDP file di appeal on five grounds wey include President Buhari certificate

Presidential candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for di 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubarkar don file appeal against di judgement of di presidential election petition tribunal for Supreme court.

Atiku and di PDP wan make di Supreme Court throway di judgement of di tribunal wey rule on di mata on September 11 say President Muhammadu Buhari victory for di 2019 election na correct.

Di opposition candidate and im party file di appeal on five grounds, wey include matas wey concern President Muhammadu Buhari certificate.

Before now, di Tribunal been uphold say President Buhari qualify to contest and dat no evidence dey to show say e no go school.

Di tribunal say di candidate no dey required by di Electoral Act to attach im certificate to im Form CF001 before di candidate go show say im dey qualified to contest di election.