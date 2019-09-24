Image copyright Nigeria police

Police for Nigeria oil rich Rivers State say di main suspect for di Port Harcourt serial killings don confess say im kill 9 women for Port Harcourt

Commissioner of Police Rivers State Mustapha Dandaura on Tuesday say di main suspect wey dem bin parade last Friday make dis fresh confession as dem carry am go all di hotels wia (according to police) im kill di women.

CP Dandaura say dis one happun because hotels dem no gree comply with di order say make dem install CCTV cameras for dia hotels and dem no do any proper documentation of guests.

But di police oga say di last hotel wey im stay capture am for dia CCTV camera and also get im phone number wey dem track come see say im dey comot for di state and come gbab am inside motor wey dey travel to Akwa Ibom State as di situation dey tense.

"For dat press conference im admit to kill only five, afta di press conference we question am more come carry am go all di hotels one by one. Im carry us go all di rooms wey im book and kill those girls, im come say im don kill nine". CP Dandaura add.

Di Police Commissioner say: "Im don kill one for Lagos, one for Owerri, one for Sapele, one for Aba, one for Benin and one for Ibadan so now we get 15. Nine for Port Harcourt, Six outside and na because we parade am outside."

Afta di parade wey dem do last Friday many Police State commands begin call dem say na di same man wey come strangulate women for dia state, Di Police Commissioner tok.

"Di last one, dat is di number fifteen girl na just yesterday. Two CID women come from Aba with picture of woman wey im kill. Di same way im kill di odas, tie her hands and legs evritin. Di CCTV camera capture am, di same cloth na im im wear so I say make dem go question am. Immediately dem see am dem say na im and im sef no deny."

Di police commissioner come charge di special taskforce wey security agencies don set up to monitor and enforce di guidelines for hotels to really do dia work, go round even for local goment areas and close down any hotel wey no comply so dat oda pipo no go copy am as e happen with kidnapping.

Wen di Police finish dia investigation, dem suppose charge di suspect go court and na only court fit determin weda e dey guilty.