Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana na for 2016 dem elect am

Leading security analyst for Ghana say de claims say security operatives stop coup plot for Ghana be "laughable."

Information Ministry for press statement inside talk say security operatives arrest three men dem put under surveillance for 15 months during which den gather audio visual material which show say dem get intent to "take over of goment".

De three men arrested, which dey include one medical doctor den local arms manufacturer form group wey dey pretend like dem dey champion nation building tins but secretly dem wan radicalise youth against political authority, according to di statement.

Adam Bonah talk BBC Pidgin say de factors which normally dey lead to attempt say people go overthrow goment - like massive fuel shortages den "mass agitations no be present".

"We no dey anywhere close to a coup. You dey need de people. E be simply impossible," he add.

Ghanaians for social media top bash govment say dem sometimes e be like dem exaggerate de coup attempt.

Security operatives for Ghana start dey question de three suspects plus some military officers wey dem pick up in relation to de coup plot.

Information Ministry say "between June den August 2018, BB, who dey act on behalf of Dr. Mac-Palm, contact some military personnel who dey power den try run dem so sey dem go plan den execute de take over."

Dem hold meetings for secret locations like Next Door Beach wey at some point saf dem test dema weapons for Laboma beach areas.

Weapons wey de security agencies find for de Citadel Hospital for Alajo afta a search be five locally manufactured pistols plus magazines, foreign pistol (Reg. No. PX154006) plus two magazines, three locally manufactured pistol barrels, three smoke grenades, long knife den stuff.

As information den supposed pictures of de coup plotters den dema weapons drop, social media start dey question why e check like authorities exaggerate de matter.