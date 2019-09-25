Anglophones go bi majority for national dialogue - Cameroon PM

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO

Cameroon Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute don clarify rumour say deh side-line Anglophones dem, Francophones dem plenti pass for dialogue for find solution for crisis for Northwest and Southwest regions.

President Paul Biya order make PM coordinate national dialogue for finish wit crisis for two regions afta three years, weh pipo die, some don run go oda areas, business dem collapse and pipo di suffer.

Deh side-line Anglophones, Francophones plenti pass, list for some groups na mostly ruling CPDM party mimbas, deh get for discuss form for state, na some of de tins weh kontri pipo di tok about as PM di take proposals from kain kain pipo and groups before de D-day.

National Dialogue na from number 30 day for September go react number 4 day for October.

But wen PM meet tori pipo weh deh di use Queen Elizabeth e tok, e say pipo just di tok tins weh deh no bi true.

"Anglophones dem go bi for centre for dis dialogue, ah bi suppose invite 200 pipo from Northwest and Southwest but ah don already reach 400, and deh bi na majority, 2/3 for dialogue" Prime Minister tok.

Dion Ngute say plenti pipo wan make deh tok form for state, "but, e good for steady de kontri first".

"Wen pesin di sick, if deh no steady'am, e fit die na de same for dis dialogue e good for stop de killing den look for de causes afta", PM explain.

Separatist leader Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe write letter from prison criticise Biya e call for national dialogue

'Consultations before de dialogue bi important'

Expert for peace building, Christian Achaleke, say discussions weh PM di hold now with different groups before de dialogue proper bi important because deh di put tins for ground for de big debate.

But e add say, "dialogue di fail because de pipo weh deh di take part no bi capable, ah fit advice say make pipo move out of party politics, look for weti de pipo fit contribute".

Dis na for answer pipo weh deh say list for some groups weh PM receive, plenti na ruling CPDM party mimbas and supporters.

Achaleke say dialogue no bi de end, na just beginning. Afta, goment get for put for practice weti weh e komot from de discussions.

"Make organisers know say de big work na afta de dialogue and deh get for put commission weh e go still exist afta dialogue for fix tins afta".

"Dialogue suppose bi from bottom to top, make all man, truck pusher, buy'am sell'am, and odas feel say deh bi represented. Wen dialogue include all man, e get more pawa", Achaleke tok.

For seka say young pipo bi make majority for population, na dem di fight, deh don kill plenti of dem, plenti get injury and di suffer, make deh include dem for de process, as failure or success for de dialogue depend for young pipo.