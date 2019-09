Sports betting don full evriwia for Africa. But di betting companies dey true-tue tok how e be?

Shey di pipo wey dey do am really know di odds dem dey play against? And which pesin pocket dis ogbonge game dey make fat?

BBC Africa Eye follow one young football fan on im journey across Uganda, to find out wetin dey happun when global companies target some of di poorest and most vulnerable pipo for di continent.