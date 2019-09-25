Image copyright Nigeria goment

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari address world leaders on Tuesday for di 74th Session of di United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) wey take place for New York, America.

Di president tok about plenti tins like poverty, xenophobic attack and climate change wey dey related to di theme of di event- "Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion."

Wetin Buhari tok?

Poverty

During President Buhari speech, e point out say as di world dey grow richer, millions of pipo for Africa and around di world still remain for serious poverty and poverty still remais one of di greatest challenges wey dey face di world.

President Buhari say Nigeria don develop one National Social Investment Programme- pro-poor scheme wey target di poorest and most vulnerable household for di kontri.

To carry everybody along

Concerning plan to build beta society wey go carry every body along, President Buhari say im goment programmes dey focused on youth and women empowerment. Dis programmes na to make sure women and youth participation for governance, industry, climate action and agriculture.

Climate change

On climate change mata, President Buhari say Nigeria stand strongly with di international community to obey di agreed carbon emission targets wey im sign for 2015. E say dem don issue two sovereign Green Bonds and add additional 1 million hectares of forest land wey come make di kontri total forest coverage climb to 6.7%.

Education

Concerning plan to make sure say every body get education, President Buhari say im goment don introduce Home Grown Feeding Programme wey go help address di challenge of out-of-school and forced-out-of-school children. E say di plan of dis programme na to encourage pipo to enrol dia pikin for as dem go dey give dem free school meals.

Corruption

On top corruption, President Buhari say im goment dey face di challenges of corruption bumper to bumper.

Buhari add say di kontri dey give notice to international criminal groups wit di strong legal action dem dey take against P&ID wey try to scam and cheat Nigeria out of billions of dollars.

Di President also call on ogbonge tech companies to do dia work well and stop di spread of false informate like xenophobia through social media, wey fit make kontries begin fight each oda.

E remind world leaders say na only collective action fit deliver beta result to stop organised criminal networks across international borders. And cite example for di way leaders join hands togeda to fight against violent extremism, trafficking in pipo and drugs plus corruption and money laundering.