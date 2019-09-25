Image copyright Twitter Image example 29 year old chimpanzee, Natasha, wey dey live for Island sanctuary bin get contraceptive implant for bodi.

One chimpanzee born pikin for Uganda afta contraceptive wey dem use for am no work.

Di management of Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary for Lake Victoria say dem dey shock to see di chimp get belle. Dem don carry out DNA tests to know who be di father of di pikin.

Officials tok say di 29 year old chimpanzee, Natasha, wey dey live for Island sanctuary bin get contraceptive implant for bodi.

Dem rescue am from Arua for di west of di kontri 21 years ago wen e dey eight years for age.

Pesin wey dey manage di Sanctuary say dem dey try make she no get belle as dem no get wetin to use care for new pikin.

''Like human beings, female chimps dey get contraceptive to prevent belle wey dem no want . Dis nah to control di population for di Sanctuary. Di sanctuary nah to care fro chimpanzee wey no get parents or di ones wey loss dey waka upandan,'' Titus Mukungu, wey be Vet, tell BBC.

E add say, di contraceptive dey work as nah only four pikin dem don born for di last 20 years

Dis pikin wey dem born go make di number of Chimpazee wey dey live Island Sanctuary be 50.

Uganda Biodiversity Fund don go dia twitter page dey ask pipo for name wey dem go give di new pikin.