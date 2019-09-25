Image copyright Omoyele Sowore Image example Nigeria federal goment accuse Omoyele Sowore say e take interview insult di presido

Nigeria political activist Omoyele Sowore finally fulfil im bail conditions on Wednesday morning but authorities still dey hold am illegally, according to wetin im lawyer Femi Falana tell BBC Pidgin dis evening.

Nigerian Court bin don order di release of Sowore - di convener of di Revolution now protest, on top im treason and money laundering charges until di time reach wey dem go enta trial.

Di goment sama latest charge on top di Sahara publisher head, na say im insult di presido Muhammadu Buhari among oda tins.

According to di offense di Nigerian federal goment say Omoyele Sowore send message as per press interview wey im bin sabi say na lie to insult and cause hatred to di pesin of di president.

Under di law, im fit face 3 years for prison plus including fine wey no fit pass seven million naira.

Meanwhile Omoyele Sowore wife - Opeyemi dey lead protesters to UN inside New York wia di ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly dey happun to protest why Nigerian goment still dey hold her husband.

Sowore don spend at least 55 days inside Nigerian secret police cell sake of all these fresh charges.

But no be only for Nigeria, crime of insult to di presido dey. And some names de dis list wey you no go believe.

Oda kontris wia to insult president na crime

Netherlands

For April 2018, di parliament for Netherlands tok say if you insult dia king, you fit to spend up to five years for prison, for law wey don dey since 1881 wey dem dey call, "lese majeste".

Di last time dem enforce di law na wen one man go Facebook to call King Willem-Alexander say e be murderer, tiff and rapist. E go jail for 30 days.

Burundi

Image copyright Twitter Image example Afta di girl's kwente, pipo go social media to dey paint on im face

For Burundi, you fit spend up to five years for prison, if you do anytin wey insult di presido.

For March, 2019 three schoolgirls find dem self for di kain kwenta wey dem neva see before on top say dem draw ontop picture of presido Pierre Nkuruziza and e take di intervention of di world to free dem.

Thailand

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Di King favourite dog, Tongdaeng don make plenti pipo go jail

Thailand too dey operate under di "lese majeste" laws wey tok say make you no abuse any member of di royal family and since 2014 wey military take ova power, e don punish plenti-plenti pipo.

Di law be say any pesin wey insult di royal family fit go jail for three to fifteen years but no show wetin e mean to insult di king.

Dem don arrest pipo before say dem post picture of dia former king dog for way wey mock royalty.

Venezuela

For 2003, di Supreme Court approve law for Venezuela wey tok say na crime to offend, weda na for writing or for speech and you fit spend up to 30 months for prison.

Rwanda

Rwanda introduce law for 2018 say you fit face five to seven years for prsion if you abuse di presido because of di office wey im hold.