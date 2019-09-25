Image copyright Getty Images

One Nigerian man wey dey sweep streets for Italy don escape fine as di council for Venice say im dey sweep witout dia permission.

Local police for Mestre near Venice fine di man nearly $400 (about N144,000).

Afta plenti complains from di public, di authorities accept say di punishment wey dem give am dey too much.

E don become common tin now for migrants wey no get work to clean dirty for streets of Italian towns and cities. Dem say dem go rather make contribution to society than to beg for money.

But di local police accuse di 29-year-old Nigerian migrant wey im name na Monday to "clean di area witout council authorisation".

One local lawyer, Matteo D'Angelo, wey launch online campaign to help Monday pay di fine say to punish am no make sense.

Tori be say oga D'Angelo go give Monday di money wey di online campaign raise to cover di penalty.