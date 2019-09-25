Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana court slap three suspects wey joint security team arrest last Friday after goment tok say 15 month surveillance show say dem dey plan 'take over' govment.

De charges wey dem take whack dem dey include possession of explosives and firearms without lawful authority, also manufacture of firearms without lawful authority, then manufacture of explosives and ammunition's without lawful authority and finally possession of explosives and firearms.

Kaneshie District Magistrate Court for Accra deny de plea for bail wey dema lawyers for Victor Kwadjoga Adawuga, Ivan Yao Aklorboto and Eric Atiaku, ask for.

After de charges some people start dey question why dem no receive treason charge sake of dema offence be treasonable offence.

But Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka talk say dem fit charge dem plus new charges like treason after further investigation but for now de five charges be maintainable.

He also talk say charges like possession of ammunition without lawful authority be first degree felony which go fit land de suspects in jail for life.

Drama wey unfold after de court hearing be say medical doctor, Frederick Yao Mac-Palm start dey shout "all dis be plot" as security dey escort am from de court premises.

De suspects currently dey inside police custody.