Image copyright AFP Image example Di video show one aid worker, wey give her name as Grace, dey ask for help from international community

One international organization wey dey help pipo, Action Against Hunger don announce say dem go make sure say di remaining of dia workers wey dey di hand of Jaguda pipo for North East Nigeria, return home safe.

Dis dey come afta di aid organization confam say di Islamic State group don kill one of di six aid workers wey dem bin kidnap from Damask, Borno state for July 2019.

Nigerian journalist, Ahmed Salkida wey break di tori of di killing through Twitter on Wednesday tok say di jaguda pipo bin kill di aid worker sake of say 'gofment bin do dem wayo' afta months of negotiations.

Afta di kidnap incident, Action Against Hunger bin dey forced to close shop for Borno and Yobe states, sake of accuse by di Nigeria military say dem support Boko Haram operations.

Inside statement wey dem release for dia website, di aid company deny di accuse come add say dem dey 'redi to support any investigate'.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram dey threaten to kill di remaining five aid workers wey dey dia hand, according to wetin Salkida reveal for im tweets.

On Thursday July 25, 2019 just one week afta dia kidnap, di Nigerian goment tok say dem don dey follow pipo wey kidnap six aid workers for Borno State discuss.