Image copyright Twitter/@DrIsaPantami

Chairman of di Peoples Democratic Party and top Kwankwassiya member Rabiu Bichi tok say no be dia members attack Nigeria Communications Minister Ali Isa Pantami for Kano state north west of di kontri.

Dis wan na afta one video go viral wey show one group of pipo with red cap dey insult and attack di minister for Kano airport on Tuesday.

"Our boys dey peaceful and no dey find trouble na just our opponents wey wan use wetin happun lie ontop our head, we go airport to escort our members wey dey travel go abroad for education and na dia everything happun. Di boys wey attack di minister no dey among us, infact na our boys even helep protect am." Dis na wetin Bichi tok.

Meanwhile tok-tok pesin for Airport Police Command DSP Alabi Joseph wey confam di incident to BBC Pidgin say Kwankwassiya members attack di minister for Kano airport as e dey plan to fly to Abuja.

Alabi also yan say a combine team of police and airport security na dem bring di issue under control 15 minutes afta di 'attack' start.

"At about 14.15pm (2.30pm) on September 24, Kwankwassiya members attack di minister of communications wey come Aminu Kano Airport as e bin wan fly to Abuja, di minister come at di same time wey plenti Kwankwassiya members come to escort about 200 students wey wan travel abroad for education, so dem attack and harass di minister but our men and oda airport security bring di issue under control as about 14.30pm (2.30pm)." Dis na wetin DSP Alabi tell BBC Pidgin.

Di mata bin cause tok-tok ontop social media.

BBC call Pantami several times to hear from am wetin happun but e no call back or respond to text message wey we send am.

Minister Pantami problem with Kwankwassiya members start early dis year before elections, wen di Gombe born former lecturer dey give Quranic lecture wia di Kwankwassiya members say e tok bad about dia leader Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Dis na di second time recently wen pipo go attack high public figure for Nigeria after wetin hapun to former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu for Germany last month.