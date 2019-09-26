Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY

Cameroon Prime Minister, Joseph Dion Ngute don invite 10 separatists' leaders for di kontri national dialogue for find solution for Anglophone crisis.

Di national dialogue office send de invite yesterday, for taim weh some of separatist leaders organise protest for United Nations 74th General Assembly, make UN cause la republic for leave dia land.

Na one of separatist leaders, Mark Bareta komot share for tori say deh invite and send invite make e forward am for odas as deh no get dia address.

President Biya bin order dialogue for find solution for Anglophone crisis for number 10 day for September, put PM, as pesin weh e go coordinate de dialogue.

Before dialogue proper from number 30 day for September to number 4 day for October, PM bin don announce say, over 200 pipo go take part for de dialogue and majority go bi na Anglophones.

Goment don give assurance say deh no go arrest activist but de leaders dem bin don say de dialogue na rubbish, say deh wan make Switzerland deh for middle for discussion, but goment too no wan any middle man.

Human Rights activist, Agbor Balla say "for me, e good make deh kam push for weti dey want, push dia position for goment".

Just now, goment don appoint tok-tok pesin for dialogue weh na former presidency correspondent. Create eight commissions and komot programme for dialogue and send invitations.

Anglophone crisis start for 2016 wen teachers and lawyers strike for condemn how goment di spoil dia system, de crisis later turn to fight between goment and separatist forces, about 2000 pipo don die, 500,000 run go oda areas.