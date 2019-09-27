Image example Yemi Osinbanjo

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo make news recently wen im declare say im go "waive im constitutional immunity" to enable am go fit go court face di pipo wey dey spread lie-lie tori against am.

Since im tok, some pipo ask questions. Wetin go happun if president or im vice waive dia immunity? or wait first, e possible for dat kain tin to happun?

We ask Senior Advocate of Nigeria Paul Ananaba dis questions.

Wetin be immunity?

Immunity for dis instance na wen pesin dey protected or excused to do something or face penalty for crime.

Ananaba say section 308 of di Nigeria Constitution give Nigeria president, vice president, govnor and deputy govnor total immunity or protection from anytin including to serve punishment, cari pesin go court, or allow pesin cari dem go court.

Why constitution give immunity

Di reason wey di Nigeria Constitution give protection to president, vice president, govnor and deputy govnor na because di law no want make dem dey distracted by court wahala.

"If e no dey like dat, dat office go dey face many-many court action and dat wan go dey against di constitution, " na so di SAN tok.

Any pesin wey get immunity come decide to remove am, e no dey follow di law.

Ananaba say so even if pesin wey immunity cover vex, to go court settle mata no be option for am as far as im still dey office.

So wetin di president or VP fit do?

Di office of di president or vice fit cari case go court becos di court recognise di office as pesin.

Outside di office, dem as individuals no get any legal choice at all but dem fit do discussion. Dem also fit set up inquiry to chook eye for di mata.

But if im dem wan go court, dem need to comot from office, afta dat, dem fit go court.

Wetin be di implication of VP Osinbajo tok?

Oga Ananaba say, di implication wit wetin oga Osinbajo tok be say pipo go easily misinterpret wetin im say and pipo fit begin call on pipo wey get such right to remove am.

Anoda tin be say pipo go begin to believe say "so dem even fit to remove di constitution protection on dis pipo?"

Ananaba say di vice president comment raise legal questions becos, one pesin no fit waka say im no want di immunity wey di constitution give di office wey im dey hold.

"If dem allow di vice president remove im immunity, e mean say di pesin wey im cari go court go also fit cari di vice president go court. Also, assuming im get judgement, and di opponent decide to go court appeal dat one, e go be fresh case against am," Ananaba tok.