Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria finish third for di 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria Super Eagles don announce dia list of invited players wey go face Brazil for friendly.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr put players like Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze and Wilfred Ndidi for di list of 23 players wey go travel go Singapore to play Brazil.

Red hot Lille of France striker Victor Osimhen wey don score six goals for French league go dey expected to lead di line again.

Rohr hand first time call up to Peter Olayinka and also recall Ramon Azeez to di Super Eagles for di first time in five years.

Di match go take place for di Singapore National Stadium on October 13, 2019.

Di full list of invited players

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany).

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England).

Midfielders: Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Anderson Esiti (PAOK Salonica, Greece); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain).

Forwards: Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic).