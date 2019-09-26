Image copyright @NigeriaGov

Court for United Kingdom don give Nigeria goment go ahead to appeal di judgement wey ask Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited to seize $9.6bn in Nigerian assets.

Di court decision go give Nigerian gofment breathing space to find way out of wetin pipo see as one of di biggest lawsuit for di world, although di tok-tok pesin for P&ID tell BBC say Nigeria must pay $200 million if dem wan continue with di appeal, as per court order.

One British court on August 16 bin give di company go ahead to seize Nigeria assets sake of di gbege between dem and goment.

P&ID say dem enta 20 years contract wit Nigeria Ministry of Petroleum Resources for 2010 to create gas processing plant wey go refine natural gas to lean gas for Nigeria to power dia electric grid.

But las-las, di contract no come gel and di company cari goment go court for di US and UK to demand compensation.

Now, di court dey consider application of stay of execution.