Image copyright Omoyele Sowore Image example Nigeria federal goment accuse Omoyele Sowore say e take interview insult di presido

Di Federal High Court, don cut warning give Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, on top how dem refuse to release di Revolution Now leader, Omoyele Sowore 24 hours afta I'm meet bail condition.

Di court bin write long letter on Thursday wey dem title "notice of disobedience to order of court" to warn DSS oga say if im no follow di court order, e go land am for prison.

Court give di order sake of say 24 hours afta Omoyele Sowore meet im bail condition, DSS no gree to release am.

On Wednesday wen im lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) go DSS headquarters, although dem allow pass through the gate, dem no allow am see Sowore im client.

But di mata come even worse on Thursday as DSS officers dem no allow oga Falana even pass through the gate.

" Wen we land di first gate, dem ask oga Falana to go through di second gate and wen e get dia, dem tell am make e call before sem go allow am inside."

"E call sotey nobody ansa and we come leave di place Sowore Agburu, tell BBC pidgin reporter.

'Our Family dey heartbroken'

Oga Sowore say na very difficult time for Sowore mother, grandmother, wife and di entire family as everybody dey down emotionally.

He say wetin Sowore dey go through dey break dia heart to pieces and e dey painful sake of say e still dey for custody even though e don meet im bail terms.

E say na shame say di goment wey dey preach rule of law and democracy, go di go against simple court order and dis one show say democracy neva take root for Nigeria.

Also anoda Sowore Lawyer, Marshal Abubakar say di way di DSS pipo dey go prove say dem no want to obey court order and di whole issue don di cause plenti embarrassment for di kontri.