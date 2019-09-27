Image copyright @FinMinNigeria

Di Federal Government of Nigeria wan form new committee to use fresh eye torchlight di implementation of di new national minimum wage of N30,000, local tori pipo dey report.

Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, na im tok dis one on Thursday for Abuja, when some Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) leaders visit am on di mata.

"Di president don form new committee or council wey im call 'Presidential Committee On Salaries and Allowances," di minister tok.

Ngige explain say e dey important for workers wey dey dey collect salary wey pass N30,000 and wey dey on grade level 11 to 17 to dey patient.

Although di minister say how to do di adjustment of di minimum wage go soon get head.

For August, tori bin comot say Kaduna state goment say dem go pay N30,000 minimum wage to dia own workers, and some pipo go on social media to confam say true true, dem see di upgrade for dia September salary.

Oda goment officials wey dey di meeting na Festus Keyamo, wey presido Buhari move from Niger Delta ministry, and di NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, among odas.