Image copyright Getty Images Image example SARS mata reign again for social media afta video show as police dey nack man wey dey for ground

Top-top pipo from di Nigeria tech industry don join hand to call for money wey dem wan use carri Nigerian Police go court ontop harassment of tech workers.

#StopRobbingUs na di hashtag wey dem dey use take announce dis latest fight against alleged police brutality, harassment and tiff-tiff.

Di campaign wey begin on 29 September, don raise pass N11 million ($30,000) in just one day, according to di press release wey dis joinbodi of I-no-go-gree pipo release on Monday.

Di pipo behind di #StopRobbingUs campaign - 'Bosun Tijani of CcHUB, Jason Njoku of IROKO, Iyin "E" Aboyeji of Future.Africa and Oluyomi Ojo of Printivo and odas - say dem dey use am call on di "Federal goment of Nigeria to stop di illegal way wey authorities dey use arrest and kolobi money from young pipo wey dey work for di technology sector for Nigeria".

Di money wey dem dey raise, na to use carri fight di case against Police for court.

Image copyright Other Image example Di campaign page to raise money for fight against police

Enough is Enough (EiE) founder Yemi Adamolekun tell BBC on Monday say, her joinbodi dey partner with di tech community people on dia campaign to give dem support, since dem EiE don already dey do dat kain tin before. Madam Adamolekun say for instance, EiE dey try arrange for meeting wit Commissioner of Police on di mata.

How #StopRobbingUs take start?

Di statement of di organisers point to di case of one Lagos-based software engineer wit Twitter handle @ToniAstro_, wey post say im eye see pepper for di hands of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) officers for Ketu, Lagos on Saturday 28 September, as di main tin wey cause dis recent para.

Toni say afta some officers see laptop computer for im hand during stop and search, dem use dat as reason to arrest, beat and collect money from am on Saturday. Di police accuse am say because of di laptop dem see for im hand, im na yahoo-yahoo (money scam) pesin.

Di police later release am, Toni bin confam inside im long Twitter thread even as plenti pipo begin tell am sorry.

But Toni experience no be di first one, as many oda pipo wey say dem be victims don begin post dia own bad experience for di hand of police officers.

One Twitter user Adedeji @adedeji_qoyyum say di way Toni case don dey get head na im give am confidence to tok about im August 2019 incident.

Although di police never comment officially on di #StopRobbingUs campaign, local tori pipo over di weekend report say Police don arrest di officers from "Ogudu Area H Command" wey collect money from Toni hand.

And earlier, di Complaint Response Unit wey dey torchlight mata of wrong doing allegations against officers, also confam say investigation don begin.