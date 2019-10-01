Image copyright Thinkstock Image example Nigeria bin dey export coffee well-well until dem discover crude oil

New report say di number of pipo wey dey drink coffee worldwide, and even Nigeria, dey rise well-well and to use celebrate International Coffee Day, we torchlight how pesin fit tap into di market.

According to research joinbodi Euromonitor International, nearly 10% of di coffee wey di world dey take dey come from Africa - especially Ethiopia and Kenya. Nigeria, wey suppose dey lead, produce just 2,100 tons of unroasted coffee for 2013—less than 1966.

But wit di support of di federal goment in Nigeria, e make sense to torchlight coffee production because opportunity dey now to export abroad and even sell to local consumers.

For anybody in Nigeria wey dey consider to go into coffee farming, di first pipo to follow tok na di Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN).

FACAN wey di goment set up to provide support, fit do three tins: give money to use start, teach how to improve production and provide training for how to market di products.

Also, e go dey wise for di pesin to join National Coffee and Tea Association of Nigeria (NACOFTAN) to learn from follow coffee farmers.

Coffee - From seed to cup

PLANTING - Coffee production dey take energy and time, from planting to harvesting. E dey take four years for coffee plant to yield fruit. Of di two main types of coffee, arabica get taste wey no strong and e cost pass di oda type robusta.

- Coffee production dey take energy and time, from planting to harvesting. E dey take four years for coffee plant to yield fruit. Of di two main types of coffee, arabica get taste wey no strong and e cost pass di oda type robusta. PICKING - When e ready to harvest, coffee colour dey look like red and na hand dem dey take pluck am.

- When e ready to harvest, coffee colour dey look like red and na hand dem dey take pluck am. WASHING - Washing dey comot di skin from di small-small coffee.

- Washing dey comot di skin from di small-small coffee. DRYING - E dey take 6-7 days for coffee wey dem don wash to dry inside sun. At dis point, e go get green colour.

- E dey take 6-7 days for coffee wey dem don wash to dry inside sun. At dis point, e go get green colour. ROASTING - Na di roasting dey make di colour change to dark brown and bring out di flavour and smell.

- Na di roasting dey make di colour change to dark brown and bring out di flavour and smell. GRADING - Grading na im dey separate coffee beans according to size, wia dem grown and which method dem use prepare am.

Every 1 October na di International Coffee Day and di first year dem celebrate am na 2015. Di International Coffee Organization launch di event for Milan to promote di trade of coffee and to raise awareness ontop di struggle of coffee farmers.