Image copyright Nigeria Police Force

Nigeria police for northern state of Kaduna say dem don discover one building wia dem detain, chain plus sexually abuse hundreds of pipo.

Police commissioner for di state, Ali Janga, tell BBC say, say dem raid di building wey dey for Rigasa area for Kaduna city on Thursday afta dem get informate.

All di prisoners na men, nearly five hundred of dem and many of dem na small pikin.

E neva clear how all of dem take reach dat place, but according to police, some say na dia relatives cari dem to learn Islamic education, instead dem lock dem up, torture dem and no allow dem go anywia.

Police say di place no resemble school at all. Meanwhile dem don comot di pipo from dia, some of dem with injury.

Na eight suspects police say dem don arrest so far, but dem still dey chook eye for di mata.