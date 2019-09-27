Image copyright Twitter/big brother Naija

One of di house mate of di Big brother reality TV show, Cindy don comot from di house today.

Di show host, Ebuka enta inside di house today unexpected to evict her.

Dis eviction na wetin plenti of di housemate no even expect as those wey bin dey up for eviction dey feel say na on Sunday e go happun.

Yesterday, Dstv Nigeria bin tweet say surprise evictions go begin dat night.

Some fans wey dey watch di show stay up all night and watch if any of di housemate go leave afta dia Comedy Night Special.

But na today di surprise eviction come shelle.

Report say na so dem go dey comot those wey dey up for eviction one by one each day until on Monday.

House mate wey still dey up for possible eviction na Tacha, Mike, Elozonam and Ike.