Image copyright Facebook/ Mark Baraeta Sisiku Ayuk Image example Mark Bareta (L) and Sisiku Ayuk Tabe (R)

Separatists leaders don give conditions weh goment get for achieve before deh go get confidence for take part for di national dialogue.

Na three days remain make national dialogue start for find solution for Anglophone crisis as president Biya order for no 10 day for November 2019.

Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, separatist leader weh e di serve life prison for seka say e wan break kontri announce say former US Secretary of State for African Affairs, Herman Jay Cohen, na de pesin weh e go represent dem for negotiate.

E say na only US get for be mediator weh deh trust, make dialogue take place for neutral place, make de free prisoners, do cease fire and komot army from de two regions.

For Sisiku if goment fit guarantee all de conditions den deh go negotiate.

Mark Bareta, for e reply for Prime minister as e invite e for dialogue, de activist say e go jump for de next plane for dialogue if correct conditions dey for ground.

Bareta say e no fit siddon for any table tok weh Sisiku, Tassang Wilfred and odas weh de represent education and justice system dey for prison.

Plus de weti Sisiku tok, Bareta say reality and impartiality go only bi if deh go back for how de two people bin join for 1961 for start solve Anglophone problem.

E say British Southern Cameroon pipo don suffer insults laik, 'Biafra, Anglofou and Baminda' for 57 years and ready for separate if deh no meet conditions for dialogue.

Many oda activists, John Mbah Akuru, Chris Anu, Chou Ayaba and odas di tok for de same line and dis fit bi why separatist leaders no go be part of de national dialogue.

Rights activist Maximilienne Ngo Mbe, tell BBC Pidgin say, "Guarantee no dey for separatist dia security, as goment bin don announce make komtris weh deh di host dem arrest dem".

"Goment for make public announce say deh no go arrest dem and put dem under UN or AU for give dem confidence". Ngo Mbe tok.

Goment bin don give assurance say deh no go arrest activist and separatists.

Na three days remain for national dialogue from number 30 day for September go reach number 4 day for October. Dialogue office don di sweep, clean conference centre, put new paint for de dialogue.