Image copyright AFP

One Uganda woman don collect two years jail term sake of say she by force her step pikin wey be girl to drink menstruation blood

Tori pipo Daily monitor newspaper report say di woman, Annet Namata, gree say she commit di offence make dem forgive am as she be mama to three pikin

Di magistrate for Mukono court reduce her punishment from seven years in jail to two years sake of say she quick confess say she commit di offence.

But her husband no happy for di punishment wey court sama am, he wan make she dey prison for long time.

Di incident happun three months ago for Kitega village, 46km (28 miles) east of di capital, Kampala.

Last month, Uganda's weekly newspaper Observer report am say, na her husband carry am give police as e tok wetin she do give village pipo.

Di newspaper bin report am say na because di woman dey vex for her husband as he like di pikin pass her own pikin, nah im make her do wetin she do.