Fisherman catch fish wey cost reach £3million, throway am back inside water

David Edwards catch Bluefin tuna for Sea

One big bluefin tuna fish wey dey weigh 600lbs (270kg) and dey measure eight and a half feet don become di biggest fish wey dem catch for di coast of Ireland dis year.

Even as di fish dey worth millions of pounds, di fisherman put am back inside water

David Edwards wey from Courtmacsherry-based West Cork Charters catch di fish three miles south of im base for southern Ireland, tag di animal before im let am go.

Oga Edward tok how im take catch di fish for im facebook page. He post pictures of im pipo wey dem catch di fish together, Darren O'Sullivan from Cork city and Dutch fisherman Veldman.

Oga Edward tok give tori pipo for Cork Echo Live say "Di fish nah di first one wey we dem go catch for south of Donegal Bay in 2019 and nah big fish".

Bluefin tuna nah fish wey Japan pipo dey price well well to chop.

Di fish dey worth €3m (£2.6m), but di crew no ready sell am.

Dem dey among di plenti boat wey dey on Ireland 's south and west coasts dey help catch and release bluefin tuna wey don dey scarce for sea.