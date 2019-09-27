Image copyright Reuters Image example Di 12-year-old girl say dem pin her down as dey cut her hair

One 12-year-old African-American girl don accuse three of her oyibo classmates say dem pin her down for ground, cut her dada wit scissors.

Amari Allen tok say di attack bin happen during break time for her private school for Springfield, Virginia on Monday, September 23.

She dey claim say di boys bin hold her down for jangolova, call her hair "ugly" and "nappy" before dem cut some of di hair.

Di attack bin happun for di Immanuel Christian School wia di US Vice-Presido wife dey teach.

Di school and local police confirm say dem dey investigate di mata.

Image example Allen no tell her family about di attack because of fear

"Di boys bin waka meet me and dem corner, come be like say dem cage me," Ms Allen tell local tori pipo.

"Dem come cover my mouth. Dem put dia hands for my back come begin cut my hair, dey tell me say I worwor."

"Dem take my food, chop am for my front come tell me say I no deserve am, say I fit go die of hunger and dat kain tin," Ms Allen add.

Di family say na on Wednesday dem find out about di mata wen her grandmama notice say di length of her hair dey different.

"E dey veri painful," Cynthia Allen tok. "I wan make dem pursue dem from di school. I wan make dem do sometin."

Inside statement, di school say dem ask local police to investigate di mata.

"We no dey use di emotional and physical health of all our students play and we no dey tolerate any kain bullying or abuse," Immanuel Christian School tok inside statement.

"Di mata dey really disturb use and we dey follow di family of di victim tok to gada informate and provide any support wey we fit."

Di school, wey di Allen family dey spend $12,000 evri year, na wia Karen Pence - di wife of di Vice-President Mike Pence dey teach art part-time.