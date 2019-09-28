Two fresh suspects wey dey behind alleged coup plot for Ghana chop charges after dem appear before Accra district court sake of role in plans to "take over" government.

Senior military officer, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, den civilian employee who dey work plus de Ghana Armed Forces, Geshong Akpa chop possession of explosives, firearms and ammunition without lawful excuse charge.

De security agencies mount dawn operation last Friday wey dem take arrest de suspects who sheda plan in detail how dem go take over de country.

According to press statement wey Information Ministry release, de security agencies carry out joint operation for 15 months where dem survey den collect evidence on activities of de suspects.

De joint operation neutralize de elaborate plot wey target de Presidency, plus de ultimate aim of destabilizing de country. De arrest den seizure dey come afta fifteen (15) months of surveillance" de statement wey Kojo Oppong Nkrumah sign read.

De military officer den civilian wey court charge today dey add to three other suspects, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, wey Kaneshie Magistrate Court slap plus five charges.