Inside Massalikul Jinaan mosque

Massalikul Jinnan wey mean ''Di Paths to Paradise'' na di largest mosque for West Africa.

Di mosque wey take almost ten years to build with eight hundred workers, open door to hold their first prayer today, Friday 27.

Di mosque dey Senegalese capital for Dakar and fit carri 30,000 pipo. 10,000 inside and another 20,000 for di building.

Plenty natural resources enta di building of dis mosque like five minarets, gold-leaf dome and decorations wey Moroccan craftsmen draw.

Largest Mosque for West Africa

How much finish dis mosque?

Di money wey finish di construction of di mosque pipo say e pass 32 million dollars.

Na Mouride Sufi brotherhood, wey get reputation for religious tolerance build am.

Some pipo believe say di mosque na to show say di Mourides get money, wey don help dem gain political and cultural influence.

Aerial view of di Massalikul mosque

For kontri wey 90% of dia population na Muslim, dis kind architectural achievement na cause of celebration for most of dem.