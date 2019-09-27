Massalikul Jinaan: Largest mosque for West Africa don open afta almost 10 years dem carry build am
Massalikul Jinnan wey mean ''Di Paths to Paradise'' na di largest mosque for West Africa.
Di mosque wey take almost ten years to build with eight hundred workers, open door to hold their first prayer today, Friday 27.
Di mosque dey Senegalese capital for Dakar and fit carri 30,000 pipo. 10,000 inside and another 20,000 for di building.
Plenty natural resources enta di building of dis mosque like five minarets, gold-leaf dome and decorations wey Moroccan craftsmen draw.
How much finish dis mosque?
Di money wey finish di construction of di mosque pipo say e pass 32 million dollars.
Na Mouride Sufi brotherhood, wey get reputation for religious tolerance build am.
Some pipo believe say di mosque na to show say di Mourides get money, wey don help dem gain political and cultural influence.
For kontri wey 90% of dia population na Muslim, dis kind architectural achievement na cause of celebration for most of dem.