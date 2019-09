Afta Tacha and Mercy kwanta for Big Brother Naija house on Friday, Port Harcourt stand up comedian Julius D'Genius Agwu enta BBC News Pidgin office, so we ask am wetin him tink of di 'PH 1st daughter' wey dey #BigBrotherNaija 2019.

Di ogbonge comedian wey host 'Crack Ya Ribs' show tok for say "Left for me Tacha no go win".

Finally Big Brother disqualify Tacha on Friday night meaning she don comot from di house.

Video: Daniel Semeniworima & Gift Ufuoma