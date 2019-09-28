Image copyright dstv nigeria Image example Tacha na di 18th housemate to leave di reality TV show

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Tacha don apologise give her fans for her disqualification from di reality TV show.

For Instagram post, Tacha say to come out from di Big Brother House disqualified no "ever be her intention" but "her weakness play against her strength".

Di reality TV show contestant chop kwanta on Friday wit her fellow housemate Mercy.

Dat same day, Big Brother later announce say im find Tach guilty of breaking im rules as she become violent during her quarrel wit Mercy.

For her post, Tacha thank her fans wey stand by her during her stay for Big Brother House becos even as she no dey perfect e no stop dem from voting for her.

She say she "sincerely apologise for every action wey she take wey lead to dis point and she take full responsibility for it all.

Dem no support media player for your device BBNaija 2019: Julius Agwu say Tacha no go win, she no dey rep Port Harcourt well

"I be adult and suppose dey in control of my emotions, but na human being I be and I dey fail time and again. Please forgive me. I sincerely been wan make am, at least to di 99th day".

Wit only one week before di end of di show, Tacha become di 18th housemate to chop eviction from di show.