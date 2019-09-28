Image copyright FNFORSC2/Twitter

Bafut Fon, Abumbi II, for Northwest Cameroon don accuse Cameroon army unit, Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR say deh break enta palace, shoot prince Neba Christopher weh e di fight for e life now for hospital.

De attack happen for taim weh goment di prepare for national dialogue for solve Anglophone crisis. Also say armed groups and separatist leaders say no no bi free for kam as deh go arrest dem.

According to di, na de second taim di weh BIR di break enta dis palace weh na UNESCO Heritage, as Fon Abumbi notify UNESCO and embassies for letter weh e write for tell Govnor for Northwest shine eye for de mata.

Fon Abumbi tori say na for day taim, for number 24 day for September weh BIR kam wit armoured cars, climb enta di palace weh deh build'am wit stone and burnt bricks.

For de side weh queen mother di stay (Upper Residential area), deh put de queens, young prince and princesses for heartless action, enta bedrooms, kitchen, use gun for hit pikin dem for five years, tief cargo and moni, according to Bafut Fon, Abumbi II.

For anoda side weh deh di call'am lower residence for queen dia sleeping area, deh komot notables torture dem, order dem for lie for ground and de take cargo, Fon write.

No bi all, de also broke enta Takumbeng Shrine weh e don bi 35 years old, weh goment and World Bank repair. Dia wan na shrine for 11 royal families for Bafut, deh seize chop and mimbo.

Deh also order de princes weh deh meet for shrine for lie for ground and deh shoot prince Neba Ngu Christopher six taims and e life dey for danger. For hospital and doctors without border di struggle for save e life.

De soldiers also enta royal museum take, old traditional tins and palace di still put list for all de tins weh deh di miss togeda.

Fon Abumbi don request say make Northwest govnor and oda goment institutions do objective and clear investigate for dis brutal attack for Bafut palace and cultural heritage for Bafut pipo.

BBC Pidgin try for get govnor for Northwest region de phone di ring but e nova pick, number for palace too di ring and deh no di pick'am.

Goment through tok-tok pesin Rene Emmanuel Sadi don always deny wen deh accuse army for abuse. Goment say na professional army weh e di do e work find even build road and help population.