Kidnappers don free Samson Siasia mama

Image copyright Amabebelakumo James Siasia Image example Few days ago, Siasia bin beg di kidnappers make dem free im mama

Di mama of former Nigeria Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia don regain her freedom afta she spend ova two months for kidnappers hand.

Ewerikumo Siasia, wey be family member confirm to BBC Pidgin say dem free madam Ogoere Beauty Siasia on Saturday night.

Im say di kidnappers also release two oda women wey dem kidnap alongside mama Beauty.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Samson Siasia coach Nigeria when dem win bronze for di 2016 Olympics for Rio.

For midnight of 15 July, gunmen enta di house of Beauty Siasia and kidnap her inside di riverine village of Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, Southern Nigeria.

Police tok tok pesin for Bayelsa, Butswat Asimin, wey also confirm di release to BBC pidgin say, dem dey "go di community to see di victims and ask dem question about wetin happun".

We eye still dey dis tori make you check back for more details.